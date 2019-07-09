Gudyanga threatens to expose State

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Former Mines ministry secretary Francis Gudyanga, who is accused of defrauding the State of more than US$1,6 million together with an Israeli company Nikuv, yesterday threatened to expose the State if it refuses to allow his case to be held in camera.

Gudyanga, who is represented by Norman Mugiya, warned the State before magistrate Hosea Mujaya that some of the elements in his case were covered under the Official Secrecy Act which he signed as a public official and revealing them in a public court will be in breach.

But the State ignored Gudyanga’s threat, saying he must file an application to the court to have that privilege.

Gudyanga, also a former Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe chairperson, allegedly caused the parastatal to pay $1 629 500 to Glammer (Pvt) Ltd, an Israeli company through a local agricultural company, Pedstock.

Pedstock is a sister company to Nikuv International Projects Limited, which was accused of aiding Zanu PF rig the 2013 polls.

Prosecutor Vernanda Munyoro yesterday told the court that they have been waiting for Gudyanga’s written application for the case to be held in camera after he told the court that he will submit the application on June 24.

But Mugiya warned the State that if they do not want to consider his request it will be to their disadvantage.

“The application of this nature can be made after plea and we will make that application after plea. There is no need to protect the State if they do not want to be protected. We are prepared to unpack the reality of the case. We are going to plead and make that application,” Mugiya said.

Mujaya postponed the matter to August 5 for trial.