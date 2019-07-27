FC Platinum completes Chinyengetere deal

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

DEFENDING champions FC Platinum have completed the signing of former star Rodwell Chinyengetere and are doing frantic efforts to make sure he features for the club when they start their Caf Champions League campaign next week.

The club yesterday announced they had completed the signing of the two time Soccer Star of the Year on a six-month loan deal from Baroka FC of South Africa.

Chinyengetere joined the South African side from FC Platinum last year, but never really settled in his new environment, prompting him to retrace his way back

home.

“We have finalised with Baroka for his loan deal. The only thing left now is the international clearance and once that is done, we will be able to register him

for the slots that are currently available,” Chido Chizondo, FC Platinum spokesperson, said yesterday.

FC Platinum begin yet another Caf Champions League campaign next week with a tough preliminary round stage one match away to Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi, who

are coached by former Warriors and Dynamos coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

The Zvishavane side will be hoping that Chinyengetere receives all his documentation by the time they travel to Lilongwe for the match.

Chinyengetere returns at a time the platinum side are short of playing personnel after the departure of three key players in Ali Sadiki, Godknows Murwira and

the Moyo twins, Kelvin and Elvis. Sadiki has moved to Kabwe Warriors of Zambia, while the Moyo twins have joined Chippa United in South Africa.

Godknows Murwira has moved back to Dynamos on a loan deal until end of the season. Expectations are high at FC Platinum that Chinyengetere will be able to replicate the form which earned him 17 goals in his last season with the club, earning him his second successive Soccer Star of the Year award in the process.