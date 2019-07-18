Chiyangwa survives Cosafa ouster

Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) has rejected Zifa’s bid to recall Philip Chiyangwa from his position as the president of the regional football body.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Chiyangwa is Cosafa president.

Zifa last week decided to recall its former boss on allegations that he was part of a cartel that infiltrated and destabilised the Warriors camp at the Africa Cup of Nations and might have been the reason for the team’s poor show in Egypt.

Zimbabwe exited the tournament in the group stages after managing just one draw and two losses.

However, Cosafa on Tuesday said the issues that Zifa were raising were strictly in house and should be dealt with as such.

“Your allegations against the former President of Zifa, whether founded or unfounded, are domestic in nature and should, therefore, be dealt with in Zimbabwe .These issues have nothing to do with Cosafa,” read part of the letter.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association does not have the right to recall Dr Phillip Chiyangwa as Cosafa President despite his nationality. The Zimbabwe Football Association, a Member of COSAFA should not seek to use the office of the Cosafa to resolve domestic disputes and in so doing, bring the Zonal Union and the Presidency into disrepute.

We trust that the Association will act in a responsible manner and seek to resolve any differences so that the focus of the leadership can be on Football development and reaching the full considerable potential which Zimbabwe has.”

Chiyangwa, along with suspended Zifa board member Chamu Chiwanza and journalist Hope Chizuzu were accused of involvement in a match fixing scam that saw the Warriors lose their last Afcon group match 4-0 to Democratic Republic of Congo, to crash out of the tournament.

Chiyangwa was elected the Cosafa President in December 2016, and still has two years in his term.

Zifa even threatened to withdraw their membership from Cosafa if their demands were not met. However, it appears Cosafa could not careless.

“It is prerogative of any Member Association to consider whether or not to participate in the activities of the Zonal Union,” said Cosafa in a letter written by its general secretary Sue Destombes.