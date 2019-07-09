9 vie for Glen View South seat

The opposition MDC faces a stern challenge to retain the Glen View South seat with nine candidates having successfully filed their nomination papers last Friday.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Vincent, the son of the late MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai will be seeking to win the popular vote against Ellah Zisani of UANC, Offard Machuwe (Zanu PF), Kasema Maxwell (independent), Phillip Chamunorwa Ndengu (independent) Parlington Pikelele (UANC) Rosemary Nyamayedenga (Freezim Congress) Crispen Rateiwa (Zapu) and Edwin Million of Linda Masarira’s Lead.

The seat fell vacant following the death of MDC Alliance’s Vimbayi Tsvangirai-Java, the eldest daughter of the late MDC leader.

The Glen View South by-election will be held on the same day (September 7) as that of Mangwe constituency which fell vacant following the death of former Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni of Zanu PF.

Wife of the late minister, Hlalani Mguni leads efforts by Zanu PF to retain the seat, while Vincent Sihlabo will represent MDC Alliance.

The other candidates who jumped into the fray include Thokozani Khupe’s George Raphael Kositsile (MDC-T) Matthew Sibanda (Zapu) Edmund Nleya (MRP), Zinkabi Tommy Ncube (independent) Lizwe Dlomo (NCA) and Varaidzo Phiri (Lead).

Independent elections watchdog Zimbabwe Elections Support Network said it had deployed observers to monitor and report on Nomination Court proceedings and results for both by-elections.

In a report released soon after the nomination process, Zesn said it noted that only Zanu PF, Zapu and MDC had held by-elections for Glen View South.

“For the Glen View South constituency, only Zanu PF, Zapu and the MDC Alliance conducted primary elections.

Candidates for the other parties were agreed on through consensus. None of the political parties contesting in the scheduled Mangwe National Assembly by-election conducted primary elections to choose candidates.

“For the Mangwe by-election, five prospective Zanu PF candidates applied, but three were disqualified. Of the two women who were successful, the wife of the late former Zanu PF MP was selected without the holding of primary elections,” Zesn said.