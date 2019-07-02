38 State entities fail to submit accounts: AG

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

AT LEAST 38 State-owned institutions did not submit their financial statements for the 2018 annual audit to the Auditor-General (AG) with habitual offenders going as far back as 2009.

Top on the list is the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, Air Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

According to the audit reports tabled in Parliament last Thursday, AG Mildred Chiri indicated that 38 State-owned entities did not submit their books to her office for scrutiny with some institutions such as the National Libraries and Documentation Centre defaulting since 2009.

The list also includes Parliament of Zimbabwe, which according to the AG, did not submit its 2018 accounts for audit, the Agriculture Research Council (2017-2018), Broadcasting

Authority of Zimbabwe (2018), Grain Marketing Board (2018) and Harare Central Hospital (2018).

Other entities listed in this category are Lotteries and Gaming Fund, Marondera University of Agricultural Science and Technology, National Competitiveness Commission and New Ziana.

The Forestry Commission is also part of the list of entities that did not submit their books for audit together with Courier Connect, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the Zimbabwe

Tourism Authority.

At least 67 entities have their audit reports in progress while 18 were at the signing state.

Of those that were audited, Chiri noted that most public entities were not settling their statutory obligations. This has led to most of them owing huge amounts of money.

“Of particular concern was Printflow and the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management which owed $2 422 252 and $997 530, respectively, as at December 31, 2018. National Handling Service (NHS) was not remitting pension contributions and had an outstanding liability of $2 138 144. In addition, NHS could not account for unbanked amounts totalling

$49 290,” the AG said in her report.

The AG noted that Printflow was also not adhering to health standards such that its employees did not have protective clothing such as safety shoes, helmets, worksuits and gloves.