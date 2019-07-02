2 Odzi men jailed for theft

TWO men were yesterday slapped with a six-month-jail term each for stealing a jackhammer worth $18 000 at a gold mine in Odzi, Manicaland province.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Huggins Nyanhanda (26) and Munyaradzi Rapanganwa (26) appeared before Mutare magistrate Purity Gumbo on Friday who conditionally suspended three months for five years.

They will serve an effective three months.

The court heard that both convicts were once employed by the complainant Aaron Shanje at his Odzi 12 Mine.

Nyanhanda was a security guard, while Rapanganwa was an assistant blaster.

Prosecutor John Munyurwa told the court that on July 19 at around 9pm, the convicts stole a jackhammer at the mine.

After noticing that the jackhammer had gone missing the complainant made a report at Odzi police. After investigations, the detectives made a follow up at Nyanhanda’s home in Chikanga on July 23.

The detectives searched Nyanhanda’s home and found the jackhammer under the bed.

Upon arrest Nyanhanda revealed that his accomplice was Rapanganwa.