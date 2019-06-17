UK-based lawyer launches music career

BY ALBERT MASAKA

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED legal practitioner Collette Manny is expected to jet into the country this week to promote her debut single, My Soul, and work on her new album with award-winning gospel musician Flame B.

Manny, a trading standards lawyer, told NewsDay Life & Style that she decided to venture into gospel music after God had answered her prayer to be used as a vessel in spreading the gospel.

“I have allowed God to use me and be a vessel that will usher people into his presence and live life the way that allows the Holy Spirit to guide us in all we do as we win more souls,” she said.

“Early this year, I asked the Lord to give me a song that he would want me to record. For many years, I knew I was a singer and songwriter, but I was not ready to serve. I needed to understand who I was in Christ before I felt I could minister the revelations so often received.”

Manny urged Zimbabweans to seek God in order to find peace, love and joy in their lives.

“God is seeking for those who worship him in spirit and in truth. And when you seek him, you will find peace, love and joy no matter the circumstances you are in.”

Flame B confirmed that he was working as a producer for rising musician, adding that they had received a lot of requests for the song.

“She has been invited to minister at some conferences and of course she is going to hold a press conference so that everyone hears the full story,” he said.

