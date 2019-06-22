SRC suspends ZC board

by Kevin Mapasure
The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has escalated its feud with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and suspended the newly-elected cricket board, replacing it with an interim administration.
The new SRC board led by lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa also got rid of ZC’s acting managing director, Givemore Makoni.
Among other reasons for the latest move, the SRC said the ZC had defied a lawful order.
“Taking into account the foregoing and, in particular, the failure by Zimbabwe Cricket to abide by a lawful directive from SRC, issued in terms of the SRC Act Section 19(a) and (b)
of the SRC Act as read with Section 20(c) thereof. The SRC has resolved that: (1) The failure by ZC to suspend its elective (and ignore an order of the court) and its failure to
comply to the provisions of Section 30(a) and (b) of the SRC Act .
Classifieds.co.zw
“(2) The SRC, hereby, suspends with immediate effect the entire board of ZC, ostensibly elected as such on June 14, 2019 in Victoria Falls. (3) The SRC hereby suspends with immediate
effect the ZC acting managing director Givemore Makoni,” a statement signed by Mlotshwa read in part.
The SRC ordered the suspension of ZC’s elective annual general meeting (AGM) which was held on June 14.
ZC defied the order and went onto hold their AGM where Tavengwa Mukuhlani was re-elected as board chairman.
SRC has appointed a committee led by Dave Ellman Brown, while Justice Ahmed Ebrahim, Charlie Robertson, Cyprian Mandenge, Robertson Chinyengetere, Sekesai Nhokwara and Duncan Frost are
board members.
The SRC set September 15, 2020 as the date for new elections.
The SRC will supervise those elections where only candidates with verifiable history in cricket will be allowed to contest for positions from the provincial structures up to the
national administration.
While the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not condone government interference, the SRC reasoned that since ZC was a registered with the government they could, therefore, not
escape scrutiny by the Sports ministry.
It will be interesting how the ICC will react, as they had already warned that ZC risked sanctions, including suspension and withdrawal of financial rights if government was deemed to be interfering.
The SRC is looking to bury the suspended ZC board member as they have already instructed the new administration to institute a forensic audit as well as press criminal charges over
allegations of theft and fraud.
What is clear is that Mukuhlani and his administration will not go down without a fight, setting the stage for a bruising contest, but that could bring consequences to the local game.
Rosendo Aures
I simply want to say I’m very new to blogging and site-building and definitely savored this page. Likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You really have fabulous article content. Kudos for sharing with us your web-site.
check this site out
Another issue is that video games usually are serious in nature with the principal focus on knowing things rather than leisure. Although, there’s an entertainment aspect to keep children engaged, each game is usually designed to work on a specific set of skills or area, such as numbers or scientific disciplines. Thanks for your write-up.
John Deere Technical Manuals
I conceive you have remarked some very interesting details , appreciate it for the post.
Earle Fishbein
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Strategy Consulting
Excellent web site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find good quality writing like yours nowadays. I really appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
I will design print ready billboard
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and the rest of the website is also really good.
uglypetsbay.com
I seriously love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you build this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own personal blog and want to learn where you got this from or what the theme is called. Cheers!
sell my house fast phoenix az
Good article. I am facing a few of these issues as well..
old cracked journal
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after going through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly.
import export companies
Everything is very open with a really clear description of the issues. It was definitely informative. Your site is very helpful. Thank you for sharing.
Anti-racist Ideas
You have made some good points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Limo Service
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who had been conducting a little research on this. And he actually bought me breakfast because I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending the time to discuss this subject here on your website.
horse thrush
This web site really has all of the information and facts I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Dankwoods
You need to take part in a contest for one of the most useful blogs on the web. I will recommend this blog!
weight loss
Hello there, There’s no doubt that your web site might be having web browser compatibility issues. When I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Besides that, fantastic site.
new york blog
Good article! We are linking to this particularly great post on our website. Keep up the good writing.
Salumi tipici toscani
I seriously love your website.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you build this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my very own website and want to find out where you got this from or just what the theme is named. Thank you.
formaggi toscani
You are so cool! I don’t think I’ve read a single thing like that before. So nice to discover somebody with some unique thoughts on this topic. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This site is one thing that is needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality.
Slot Online Pulsa
A further issue is that video games usually are serious in nature with the principal focus on learning rather than enjoyment. Although, it has an entertainment element to keep children engaged, every game will likely be designed to work towards a specific experience or course, such as math or research. Thanks for your posting.
vintage coffee machine
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article! It is the little changes that produce the biggest changes. Many thanks for sharing!
who was I in my past life?
Do you believe reincarnation? Do you think is reincarnation real?
Amazon Sales
There is certainly a lot to learn about this topic. I like all the points you made.
porn site
There is certainly a lot to know about this topic. I like all the points you made.