SRC suspends ZC board

by Kevin Mapasure

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has escalated its feud with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and suspended the newly-elected cricket board, replacing it with an interim administration.

The new SRC board led by lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa also got rid of ZC’s acting managing director, Givemore Makoni.

Among other reasons for the latest move, the SRC said the ZC had defied a lawful order.

“Taking into account the foregoing and, in particular, the failure by Zimbabwe Cricket to abide by a lawful directive from SRC, issued in terms of the SRC Act Section 19(a) and (b)

of the SRC Act as read with Section 20(c) thereof. The SRC has resolved that: (1) The failure by ZC to suspend its elective (and ignore an order of the court) and its failure to

comply to the provisions of Section 30(a) and (b) of the SRC Act .

“(2) The SRC, hereby, suspends with immediate effect the entire board of ZC, ostensibly elected as such on June 14, 2019 in Victoria Falls. (3) The SRC hereby suspends with immediate

effect the ZC acting managing director Givemore Makoni,” a statement signed by Mlotshwa read in part.

The SRC ordered the suspension of ZC’s elective annual general meeting (AGM) which was held on June 14.

ZC defied the order and went onto hold their AGM where Tavengwa Mukuhlani was re-elected as board chairman.

SRC has appointed a committee led by Dave Ellman Brown, while Justice Ahmed Ebrahim, Charlie Robertson, Cyprian Mandenge, Robertson Chinyengetere, Sekesai Nhokwara and Duncan Frost are

board members.

The SRC set September 15, 2020 as the date for new elections.

The SRC will supervise those elections where only candidates with verifiable history in cricket will be allowed to contest for positions from the provincial structures up to the

national administration.

While the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not condone government interference, the SRC reasoned that since ZC was a registered with the government they could, therefore, not

escape scrutiny by the Sports ministry.

It will be interesting how the ICC will react, as they had already warned that ZC risked sanctions, including suspension and withdrawal of financial rights if government was deemed to be interfering.

The SRC is looking to bury the suspended ZC board member as they have already instructed the new administration to institute a forensic audit as well as press criminal charges over

allegations of theft and fraud.

What is clear is that Mukuhlani and his administration will not go down without a fight, setting the stage for a bruising contest, but that could bring consequences to the local game.

