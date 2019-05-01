Tamirepi hails new signings

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

ZPC KARIBA boss Godfrey Tamirepi has hailed his new signings, who he believes have inspired their dream start to the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Tamirepi spoke highly of the quartet of Nigel Makumbe, Brian Juru, Tinotenda Chiunye and James Marufu saying they have all the attributes of success at the power utility outfit.

Kauya Katuruturu as they are affectionately known have been high riding this season, currently occupying third position with 12 points on their tally, a point behind log leaders FC Platinum.

In the five games played so far, they won four against Herentals, TelOne, Bulawayo Chiefs and Yadah Stars.

Their only blemish was a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chicken Inn.

“This is definitely a dream start to the season and we are hoping to keep on improving, garner more points and boost our chances of having something tangible when the curtain goes down,” Tamirepi said.

“The players we added to the team have made a positive impact. Makumbe has already scored for us and I must admit that he has been quite a menace to most of our opponents so far this season.

“Brian Juru, James Marufu and Tino Chiunye have also stabilised the ship with their experience and they have gelled well into the team we had from last season.

“But we are not going to sit back and relax because of this early form. We are still a work in progress. We are not resting because we have demanding fixtures ahead of us. And ensuring that we keep our momentum is a big task on its own.”

Tamirepi is not committing himself to a title push at this stage, choosing to employ a wait-and-see approach.

“We all want to win trophies, but at the same time we have to be realistic and first see where we are coming from to project where we are going.

“Players want to win trophies and I, as the coach, want that, but it’s a process and we have to work hard for it.

“The executive have set targets for us and we are not resting until we achieve them, but the underlying factor is to be realistic and cautious in our approach, work very hard and avoid being over ambitious,” he emphasised.

On Sunday they travel to Harare for a date against struggling giants Dynamos, who look eager to rise from the doldrums following the appointment of Tonderai Ndiraya as coach in place of axed Lloyd Chigowe.