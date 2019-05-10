Ras Caleb’s wife salutes hubby

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

JAZZ artiste and wife to award-winning Zimdancehall chanter Ras Caleb — Norah Thelma Kapisa — said she has learnt a lot from her husband and that will help her develop her own music career.

Kapisa, who trades as Thelma in music circles, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the support she has received from the Tokwe-Mukosi hitmaker would help her achieve a lot in her music career.

She said the fact that her husband — who she said was underrated — was also in music gave her a cutting edge.

“I have learnt a lot from my husband. He is such a great musician and I think he is underrated. I have learnt a lot from him as he writes his songs and the way he delivers on stage,” she said.

“When I go to the studio, he is there with me and corrects me when I miss a thing. It was really going to be tough if I was married to someone who is not a musician. We have a lot in common and it’s like we are on the same journey.”

She said the fact that they were on the same level, “mentally and spiritually”, made things flow easily.

“I have backed him on most of his songs and collaborated with him on songs like Vatete, Ndichamtenda Rinhi and Tonamatira and Pazereminzwa,” she said.

Her love for music dates back to her childhood years when she had the opportunity of working with the late Andy Brown, who later had her featured on the Star Kids programme.