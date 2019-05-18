BY HENRY MHARA

Striker Ngandu Mangala is back after serving his one match suspension, while the Cameroonian pair of Herve Mbega and Claude Junior Nkahan have fully recovered from injuries, giving Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya spoilt for choice ahead of their match against struggling Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields this afternoon.

Congolese Mangala, who has not really sparkled since his brace in the opening day victory over Mushowani Stars, missed the team’s last match serving suspension after picking three yellow cards.

He was also carrying a groin injury, and so he used the time on the sidelines to fully recover.

Defensive midfielder Mbega and winger Nkahan, nicknamed Neymar, also did not play in the 1-0 win over Yadah last week, because of injuries, and so was Godfrey Mukambi, who was serving his second match

suspension for a red-card.

However, Dynamos assistant coach Biggie Zuze revealed that the trio are all available for selection and will bring additional quality to the team.

“The preparations for the Bulawayo Chiefs game are looking good. The good thing going into the match is that Mangala, who was on suspension, is back, and also the two Cameroonians who were injured have

started training. We are happy, we are seeing a lot of potential in them, and the motivation of the other players is high. The win against Yadah has improved morale in the team, and we hope for the best

against Bulawayo Chiefs,” Zuze said.

The only players that will not be available for selection for the Bulawayo Chiefs match are Ghanaian Robert Sackey, who is injured and Tino Muringai, who is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards.

“It’s good for us, very healthy for the team in terms of selection and competition. Mukambi is back, and we know how he puts his efforts into the team, and we hope he is coming in to add something to the

team. But we will be missing young Tino, who got his third yellow card of the season. The replacements are there, and we hope everyone will be ready against Chiefs

Bulawayo Chiefs are the weeping boys of the league this term, without a win so far, but Zuze is wary of the Twitter Boys.

“It’s a dangerous game for us because Chiefs have nothing to lose and we know that every team which plays against Dynamos will be putting more than 100% effort. That is one other word we have been putting

across to the players, that we have to be on our toes because Chiefs remain a dangerous team. We watched them in their last match, they are not a bad side. It’s just unfortunate that they haven’t been

winning their matches, but they are a very good side.”

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 8 fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Triangle (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Yadah (Baobab)

Tomorrow: Manica Diamonds v TelOne (Gibbo), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Caps United v Mushowani Stars (National Sports Stadium)