Mupachika inspires Zim

BY Sports Reporter

Modester Mupachika served her best innings to help Zimbabwe Women national cricket team beat Rwanda by 82 runs in their International Cricket Council Group A qualifier at old Hararians yesterday.

With the win Zimbabwe qualified to the finals, which will be played on Sunday and their match against Nigeria is only academic.

In the final, they are set to meet Namibia with the winner progressing to another round of qualifiers outside the continent.

Mupachikwa scored 62 runs as Zimbabwe posted 145 for two wickets, while the tourists stumbled to 63 for 8 in 20 overs after the hosts had won the toss choosing to bat in glorious conditions.

Sharne Meyers, who is having a good tournament, continued with her form scoring 40 runs as she followed up on half centuries in the first two pool matches.

Chipo Mugeri was unbeated at 31 runs.

Tanzania were always expected to struggle and Tasmeen Granger (3 for 11) helped herself to three wickets, while Nomatter Mutasa two 2 for 7 with Anesu Mushangwe also claiming a couple of scalps.

Gisele Ishimwe was the top scorer for the visitors with 19 runs, but their grand total was just one more than what Mupachikwa contributed on her own.