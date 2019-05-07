Mugabe’s ex-general manager faces jail over debt

BY CHARLES LAITON

Seed Co Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd, has approached the High court seeking an order to commit the ex-general manager of former President Robert Mugabe’s Gushungo Holdings, Stanley Nhari to prison after his failure to settle a US$36 062 debt.

The seed company issued summons for civil imprisonment against Nhari on April 30, 2019 and the latter is yet to respond to the litigation.

In its declaration, Seed Co Zimbabwe said Nhari was required to pay US$36 062 by virtue of a judgment which was obtained by the firm against him on May 9, 2018.

“You, the defendant (Stanley Nhari), are called upon to pay the plaintiff (Seed Co) the sum of US$36 062,18 with interest, thereon, at the rate of 5% per annum calculated from October 23, 2017 to the date of payment in full,” the firm said.

“You are required to pay this sum by virtue of a judgment obtained against you in the High Court on May 9, 2018, under which you were ordered to pay the sum of US$36 062, 18 and interest thereon….”

Seed Co Zimbabwe further said in the event that Nhari failed to pay the debt, he would have to appear before the High Court and explain his failure to abide by the court order.

“If you fail to pay the sum specified above, you must appear before the High Court at Harare …to explain why you have not paid it and to show cause why an order for your imprisonment shall not be made on account of your failure to pay.

“You should bring with you evidence of your financial position, and it will be in your own interest to give the court evidence of your income from wages, salary or other earnings, and any other income you may receive from any other source, your expenses for yourself and any dependents and any other liabilities you may be subject of.”