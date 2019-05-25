Manyuchi seeks jump-start

BY HENRY MHARA

BOXING star Charles Manyuchi will be looking to restart his career with a win over Pablo Ezekiel Acosta, whom he is facing at the Harare International Conference Centre tonight.

The fight headlines an appetising card featuring international fights.

The Zimbabwean boxing superstar wants to resuscitate his career, which took a downturn in recent times, and is targeting to reclaim the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver welterweight belt, which he lost two years ago.

Fighting on home soil for the second time in his glittering career, the 29-year-old will be hoping to beat the Argentinian champion where victory will come with the Global Boxing Union and Universal Boxing Council (UBC) intercontinental unification titles.

“I’m ready and I’m going to take this as my first fight of my career. This is my second time fighting in Zimbabwe as a professional boxer, but where there is a ring it’s my home. Every fight is a new game, I’m ready for the next challenge,” Manyuchi said.

Acosta, whose record reads seven wins (two knockouts), five losses and three draws, said he is equally prepared for tonight’s fight. “I feel good and confident. I’m ready to deliver a win against my opponent. Fighting away from home is not a problem,” Acosta said after the face-off and weigh-in yesterday.

Manyuchi lost the WBC title to Quadratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore in 2017, a defeat that ended his run of 17 consecutive victories.

He was so devastated by the defeat that at one point he contemplated quitting the sport that has given him fame and fortune.

However, it seems Manyuchi has picked himself up again and wants to press the restart button on his career.

“Acosta is a good boxer, I will not underrate him. This will be the start of the restoration process for Charles, for my academy and for Zimbabwe. I will not disappoint.”

The Manyuchi and Acosta fight will headline the bill, dubbed Restoration Boxing Night, which will see other two international belts put on the line. Hassan Milanzi of Zimbabwe will fight Zambian Philemon Hara for the UBC super bantamweight, while Kudakwashe Chivandire will battle Joyce Chireshe of Zambia for the Women’s International Boxing Association title.

Tonight’s Bout Card

Evans Husavihwevhu v Raphael Kasoma (Zam) – lightweight, Brendon Denese v Joseph Chewe (Zam) – light welterweight, Philip Musariri v Esaya Chilufya (Zam)- lightweight, Tinashe

Majoni v Alfonso Zvenyika – junior flyweight, Aliya Phiri v Emmanuel Chisiya – lightweight, Peter Pambeni v Bazla Ngoza (Zam) – lightweight, Enock Musambuzi v Sherif Kasongo

(Zam) – light middleweight, Chiedza Homakoma v Violet Phiri (Zam) – lightweight, Revai Madondo v Alice Mbewe (Zam) – bantamweight