Manager suspended over sex sleaze

BY JAMES MUONWA

A CHINHOYI-BASED Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution (ZETDC) senior human resources manager, Christopher Mundembe has been suspended from duty pending internal disciplinary hearing over a slew of offences allegedly committed at work.

ZETDC is a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings.

Earlier this week, Mundembe (46) lost an appeal to quash the suspension which Chinhoyi magistrate Christine Nyandoro said lacked merit because there was no basis for the parastatal to incriminate him for the sexual acts allegedly committed at his workplace.

Mundembe, who is married and not new to controversy, allegedly molested a student on attachment at the company’s Northern Region headquarters, Megawatt House in Chinhoyi.

He allegedly called the student to his office, caressed her breasts and buttocks and later sent her nude photographs.

In his defence, Mundembe, through his lawyer Charles Matarutse, argued that he had summoned the girl to his office in order to reprimand her for tarnishing his name by spreading malicious rumours that the two were in a relationship.

The matter was remanded to May 14, but the parastatal served Mundembe with a letter of suspension for allegedly bringing the organisation’s name into disrepute, sexual harassment and absenteeism.

He was stripped of some of the benefits he enjoyed at the parastatal, including a top-of-the-range Mazda BT50 truck that is now parked at the company’s premises.

The date for the internal disciplinary hearing is yet to be set.