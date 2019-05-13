Magacha to launch clothing line

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

GOSPEL musician Sabastian Magacha said he was going ahead with the launch of his clothing line — slated for August this year — despite the consternation it appears to have caused among the public.

The clothing line will include a suit with a kente tail to give it an African flair and some of the products are now in circulation.

The Mweya Mutsvene hit-maker told Newsday Life & Style that his fashion designs were inspired by the biblical robes worn by personalities such as Jesus.

“The clothing line is one of many creative things that I am working on. This particular piece is mostly a suit and we decided to add a kente tail to it to give it an African flair.

As you are aware, men-robes are common in many parts of the world including Nigerian, the Muslim countries, the Irish and particularly for this look I took a lot of inspiration from

Jesus who wore men-robes,” he said.

Magacha said his aim was to create a product that would go beyond Zimbabwe and penetrate the global market.

“My aim is to make sure I create something that is global and international. Just like everything that is out there, this may not always be accepted by other people,” he said.

“However, there are also those who appreciate this style of dressing, our main focus is on them. The collection has many items that we will release as time progresses and not all of

them have a robe-like look. Some are complete suits.”

The musician insisted he would not let negative comments affect his passion for fashion because it was his gift from God.

“As someone who has been in the public light for over 15 years, I have received a lot of negative and positive comments from people; my main focus is on God and for me to allow the gift

of creativeness that He gave me to manifest. I am from a society of very opinionated individuals, whatever they think I will always love and appreciate them either way,” he said