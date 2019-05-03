Kadoma woman murdered in cold blood

BY JAMES MUONWA

Police are hunting for a suspect who murdered a 25-year-old Kadoma woman in cold blood.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara identified the deceased as Bridget Envarator Karonga of Katumba Street, Rimuka.

Police said on April 24, at around 11pm, Karonga was spotted at Rumwe Shopping Centre in the company of an unidentified man, who was wearing a green T-shirt and khaki pair of trousers.

The two then reportedly went to Karonga’s house for a night of intimacy. They were also seen by fellow tenant, Rutherford Gambinya entering the house.

Police said, when Gambinya went to the toilet later that evening, he observed a trail of blood along the passage, stretching from the house’s main door, leading to Karonga’s room.

Gambinya then alerted neighbours who then tried to break the door, but failed and reported the matter to the police.

A police reaction team attended the scene and forced-open the door only to find Karonga lying dead in a pool of blood.

Her body, which was riddled with stab wounds on the chest, was then conveyed to Kadoma Hospital mortuary for a postmortem. A blood-stained kitchen knife was recovered at the crime scene.