Jailed Binga ‘fisherman’ seeks bail

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

Jailed Binga businessman, Taurai Marava, who has had a long-standing battle with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority Management (Zimparks) over fishing rigs, has instructed his lawyer to file for bail pending a review of the court proceedings.

Marava was recently jailed for four months with labour for fishing in Lake Kariba without a permit.

The incarceration came a month after Marava had taken Zimparks to the High Court, demanding damages of over $210 000 for his impounded fishing rigs.

He won the case at the Bulawayo High Court after Justice Maxwell Takuva ruled in his favour, slamming Zimparks actions as absurd.

Zimparks then made a criminal complaint which led to his incarceration.

His lawyer, Herbert Shenje of Shenje and Company yesterday confirmed receiving instructions to file a case review application from Marava, who is being held at Binga Prison.

“Yes, we are making an application for review of the proceedings. In fact, we are going to apply for bail pending review of the court proceedings and I have sent papers for him to sign,” Shenje said.

Binga magistrate Talent Phiri said the custodial sentence was punishment for his conduct during trial.

This was after the businessman reportedly wrote a letter of complaint to the provincial magistrate alleging that there was a request for a bribe by trial prosecutor, Bruce Maphosa and Phiri for his freedom.

Marava (46) and two of his rig captains, Dumezweni Munenge and Davie Chagwambala pleaded not guilty to a charge of fishing without a permit, but were convicted by Binga magistrate, Talent Phiri.

He was sentenced to six months in prison of which two months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

His two rigs were forfeited to the State while his employees were each fined $100 or four months in prison, but were given up to June 7 to pay up.