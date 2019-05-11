Indonsakusa reflects on 18 years of music

BY SHARON SIBINDI

INDONSAKUSA, the Morning Star, an offshoot of Impumelelo Shining Stars, will today mark its 18th anniversary on their home turf at ENqameni, Mapane village, in Gwanda entertaining villagers for free as a way of ploughing back into their community.

The event comes hard on the heels of the outfit’s release of their 11th album, Gospel Volume 2: Siyadumisa, last month.

Group leader, Oscar Siziba, confirmed the event to NewsDay Weekender Life & Style.

“We are celebrating our 18th anniversary at eNqameni, Mapane village in Gwanda where we were born and raised since 2001,” he said.

“We decided to celebrate together with our community and thank them for loving us and caring for us. We don’t have money to give them as a token of appreciation, but we

will sing for them for free,” he said.

Siziba said guests have been invited to attend the event including groups which will back them up on the day.

“We are expecting more than 2 000 people and we have invited 50 guests and seven groups to grace the occasion. We last had an event in our home in 2006 and since then, we have been touring and we never got time to visit the area for shows,” he said.

Siziba went down memory lane saying the journey has not been rosy and they faced challenges which, however, didn’t bring down the group.

“Our journey was not really good because we suffered and met some hardships, especially during the formation of the group, so we feel we have to go back home and offer them

what we have been showing the world,” he said.

“This will include our parents, pastors, as well our chief, Mathema, and all traditional leaders from the village. Another delegation from Gwanda town will be there

including its arts council. Business partners such a Cindy Herbal products, who helped us push this event, will also be present.