Hungry Dynamos switch off ZPC Kariba

BY Kevin Mapasure

Dynamos . . . . . . . . (1)1

ZPC KARIBA . . . . . . . . 0

Prior to their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against ZPC Kariba yesterday, Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya had demanded a fighting spirit from his charges and he got that

in abundance as DeMbare finally ended a four-match winless streak to pick up their first maximum points under the new mentor.

The match yesterday marked Tonderai Ndiraya’s return to Rufaro Stadium where he made a name as a player before a brief spell as a coach.

Coming into the match DeMbare were under pressure to produce a good performance and come out with a favourable result following the poor run and they managed to take some of the

pressure away.

The supporters would have been pleased with what they saw yesterday as Ndiraya’s charges fought for everything showing a lot of hunger and commitment.

ZPC Kariba struggled against Dynamos’ physicality and fighting spirit so much that coach Godfrey Tamirepi accused Dynamos of employing rugby tactics.

Defender Arnold Mawadza headed home on the stroke of half time to give his side the lead that they managed to protect till the end.

Before that, Dynamos should have been awarded a penalty when Junior Selemani raced into the box where he was impeded, but the referee only awarded a free kick outside the box two

minutes into the match.

Thereafter, chances were not as clear cut, but one could see that Ndiraya had implored his team to shoot on sight.

Tawanda Macheke and Edward Sadomba had speculative efforts from outside the box, but they were feeble and barely troubled goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya.

The visitors tried to move the ball on the surface with Tinotenda Chiunye seemingly the fulcrum to the strategy.

However, during much of the first half there wasn’t any clean supply to their point person David Temwanjira.

Brian Juru was bossing the midfield, spreading the ball to all parts of the field often seeking the forward pass. With the sense of a halftime stalemate seemingly settling in, Mawadza

then emerged at the end of a free kick, nodded past Mawaya, who in all honesty should have done better.

The second half started-off in the fast pace that was witnessed in the first period.

After falling behind, ZPC Kariba needed a response and Tamirepi made three changes within the first 10 minutes after the restart.

Tawanda Nyamande replaced Nigel Makumbe, while the duo of Talent Chamboko and Collen Muleya came in for Daniel Chakupe and Juru, respectively.

However, it was Dynamos who seized the initiative and came close to scoring after Tinotenda Muringai bended a free kick beyond the wall, but Mawaya used his feet to clear the danger.

On 65 minutes, the visitors threatened through Chiunye and goalkeeper Simba Chinani almost spilled the ball, but he gathered it comfortably. On 79 minutes, Temwanjira found himself free

inside the box after good work by Nyamandwe, but the former’s shot was blocked.

After the match, Ndiraya said he was pleased with the fighting spirit that his team had exhibited and was looking to build on that win.

“It has been difficult for us over the last few matches and to get maximum points is quite pleasing. Our supporters had gone for four matches without celebrating a win and this win is

for them,” Ndiraya said. “It wasn’t a beautiful display, but we will take this win. We saw a lot of signs of improvement and we were pleased with the commitment. Going into this match

we wanted to see the players fight for one another and fighting for the team and we saw that today. This win will raise the confidence of the players going forward.”

Tamirepi, however, fumed at the way Dynamos went about their business.

“I don’t know what game Dynamos were playing. They were playing rugby, using rough tactics on players. My players were frustrated, they were being kicked about and they couldn’t play football. There are some positives that we can take from this game and we are already looking ahead,” he said.

Teams

Dynamos: S. Chinani, E. Jalai, T. Muringani, J. Tigere, M. Mawadza, T. Chisi, A. Maliselo, J. Selemani (K Dhemere 78), T. Macheke, N. Mangala (Mhingu), E. Sadomba.

ZPC Kariba: T. Mawaya, B. Zuberi, D. Phiri, I. Nekati, B. Mutukure, T. Munyanduri, D. Chakupe (Chamboko 55), B Juru (Mileya 55) N. Makumbe (T Nyamandwe 46), T. Chiunye, D.

Temwanjira.