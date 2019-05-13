Gokwe gold panner dies in collapsed shaft

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 31-YEAR-OLD Gokwe gold panner died after a shaft he was working in collapsed at Mazowe Mine in Mashonaland Central province.

Kudakwashe Mandeya of Mandeya village, Gokwe, died last week after a shaft he was panning in with two colleagues collapsed. The other two escaped with minor injuries.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the incident.

“Yes, we recorded a sudden death case in Mazowe, where an illegal gold miner died after a disused shaft he was mining in with his two colleagues collapsed. His body was retrieved with

the help of the Mazowe Mine rescue team,” Masikati said.

A witness, David Gumbo told NewsDay that the deceased and his colleagues dug under the pillar that supported the shaft, which led to the collapse.

“The miners dug a supporting pillar of the shaft and it collapsed, thereby trapping the trio and killing one of then on the spot. It is believed that the pillars are rich in gold ore, hence they dug them,” he said.