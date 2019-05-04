Fitness issues sideline Khumalo

By Sindiso Dube

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has explained that talented midfielder Denzel Khumalo’s absence from the first team is due to fitness issues.

There has been speculation that Khumalo has been missing from the Bosso line-up due to disciplinary issues.

Khumalo only featured in the first 53 minutes of the team’s opener against Black Rhinos before being replaced by Zambian Peter Nyirenda in a match which ended in a one-all draw.

Khumalo was relegated to the club’s developmental side, Bosso 90 last year on disciplinary grounds and was later recalled in the last half of the season, where his displays won the

hearts of the Bosso fans. Addressing club members on Thursday, Ndlovu said Khumalo was working on his fitness levels and would be expected back soon.

“I am shocked to hear speculations that Denzel (Khumalo) is facing disciplinary actions. Disciplinary actions for what? If it was so, I would have told you. I don’t know where all this

is coming from. Denzel is training with us, he has gained weight. He has admitted that his fitness levels are not where he wants to be, so he is working on that,” the Bosso gaffer said.

Highlanders will still be missing the services of right back Bukhosi Ncube when they take on Hwange at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow following his knee injury in the match against

Triangle.

This is not the first time Ncube has been lifted off the field. Last year, he went out in similar fashion in their opening matches, which saw the young player sitting out for the rest of the season due to the same knee injury.