Duo jailed 9 years each for stocktheft

BY SILAS NKALA

TWO Chabwidi villagers in Binga have been jailed nine years each after they stole a cow belonging to a local businessman and sold it to a Gokwe villager.

Never Mwembe (27) and Munyaradzi Mwinde (26) pleaded guilty to stocktheft when they appeared before Binga resident magistrate Portia Moyo on Friday.

“We were starving and we wanted money to buy food,” they said in their plea.

However, the magistrate ruled that their crime was serious and the mandatory sentence can only be reduced if there were special circumstances, which they failed to present.

Prosecutor Bruce Maphosa told the court that on March 31 this year, the two connived and stole a cow belonging to local businessman Robert Munsaka. They drove it to Gokwe, where they sold it to a villager who slaughtered and sold the meat. T

The owner reported the theft to the police and investigations led to the arrest of the two.