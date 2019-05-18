Destination branding essential for marketing Zim: Mohadi

By Farai Matiashe

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has said a robust image for destination Zimbabwe will trigger an upsurge in international tourist arrivals, exports and foreign direct investments (FDI) and enhance growth of the national economy and, in turn, create job opportunities for locals.

Addressing the Zimbabwe-China business forum in Harare yesterday, Mohadi said destination branding was an essential element in marketing Zimbabwe.

“Destination branding has also been a strategic focus area given that if we do not brand ourselves we will invariably be at the mercy of the international media,” he said.

“We need to share our own narrative working with friendly and strategic partners like Touchroad. Zimbabwe is just a gem, an awakening giant, a safe and secure tourism and investment destination.

“As Zimbabweans, we are of high intellect, resilient, and have a great work ethic only identical to us. These unique attributes point to our resourcefulness and that a sure guarantee of our economic growth potential and a significant return to your investment.”

Mohadi noted that the tourism industry had adopted digital marketing as a new dynamic promotional tool and the nation was going to establish its online presence on the Chinese social media platforms such as WeChat.

Adding that the business forum would go a long way in promoting investments across all sectors of the southern African nation’s economy, Mohadi said: “We aim to live up to our vision of an upper middle income economy by year 2030.”

Statistics from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority showed that tourists arrivals to Zimbabwe reached 2 579 974 in 2018, a 6% up from 2 422 930 received in 2017.