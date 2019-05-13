DeMbare win ugly

BY HENRY MHARA

YADAH . . . . . . . . . . . .0

DYNAMOS . . . . . (0) 1

DYNAMOS’ revival under Tonderai Ndiraya continued yesterday with a victory over Yadah Stars at Rufaro Stadium, but they had to work extra hard for their latest victory, their second on the bounce.

Junior Selemani netted three minutes after the half-time break for DeMbare, who were insipid for much of the contest.

They had to produce a gritty and ultra defensive performance early in the match against a dominant Yadah, who had six corner kicks in the opening quarter.

Ndiraya, who has managed seven points from three matches since taking over from Lloyd Chigowe, was unimpressed by the overall performance.

His team’s supporters couldn’t care less though, and their wild celebrations at the final whistle were understandable.

They know that, of all their three victories this season, this was far less deserving and they greeted the final whistle like they had won the league title itself.

“I’m satisfied in terms of the result, but not the performance. We were a bit sluggish today, especially in the first half. We didn’t play well in the first 20 minutes,” Ndiraya said

after the match.

“If Yadah were clinical and more aggressive, we could have been punished in those opening minutes. But credit to the boys, they defended well. Sadly also, we didn’t take any shot at

goal in the first half, were very poor in attack.

“That and the general play was not good, and those are the things that we need to work hard on at training, to try and correct and make sure that when tougher teams comes, we would be

prepared.”

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe bemoaned his side’s poor concentration at the start of the second half, which led to the goal.

He could have also lamented his side’s lack of cutting-edge finishing up-front, which was perhaps their major undoing, having dominated the ball for larger periods but looked clueless

every time they ventured into the final third.

Tawanda Macheke and Arnold Mawadza had their shots cleared off the line for Dynamos, while Tinotenda Muringai rattled the cross bar from a free-kick way outside the area.

There was an incident in the 28th minute when Sadomba robbed goalkeeper Liberty Chirava as he dispatched a goal kick and scored, but the effort was ruled out by the referee who felt the

goalie had been infringed on.

Selemani fired into the bottom right hand corner from inside the box, getting to an end of a clever layoff by Edward Sadomba.

DeMbare should have increased their lead, but Tawanda Chisi could not find the target after another good set-up by Sadomba.

The remainder of the game saw Yadah pushing men forward, coming close late on, but DeMbare held on for a precious result that saw them moving into seventh on the log, while Yadah

remained third from the bottom.

Teams

Yadah: L Chirava, B Chikwenya, B Madzokere, A Makopa, W Kalongonda, E Karembo, B Bizeki (W Kamudyariwa, 75’), L Mavunga, M Musiyakuvi (I Sadiki, 60’), J Sibanda, R Matema (M Meleka,

76’)

Dynamos: S Chinani, E Jalayi, T Muringai, J Tigere, A Mawadza, T Chisi, A Maliselo, T Moffat (V Tadzoka, 65’), J Selemani, E Sadomba, T Macheke (K Dhemere, 92’)