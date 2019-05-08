DeMbare imports ruled out

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

HARARE soccer giants Dynamos will be without the quartet of their foreign players for their clash against Yadah FC at the weekend owing to injuries and suspension.

The Glamour Boys were one of the busiest teams on the transfer market, going beyond the country’s borders in search of talent where they managed to secure four players from Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Ghana. However the giants are yet to enjoy the full benefit of their imports.

The foreign contingent include Cameroonians, Claude Junior Ngahan, popularly known as Neymar and Herve Mbega, while the DRC forward Ngandu Mangala, who has been playing in Zimbabwe since 2010 was also recruited alongside Ghanaian Roberty Sackey.

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya will have to do with a severely depleted squad with Neymar said to be still struggling with an ankle injury, while Mbega has a hamstring strain and will not recover in time for the weekend matches.

Striker Mangala will miss the clash due to suspension after he picked up three yellow cards in previous matches. Besides, the former Green Fuels forward is also down with a bout of flu.

Sackey, who was expected to make his debut for the Glamour Boys this weekend after he finally got his work permit, will also not play a part following reports that he sustained a toe injury.

“All the four foreign-based players are out of the weekend match against Yadah due to injuries and suspension. Sackey got his work permit, but he again picked a toe injury which rules him out of the match. It would have been his first match, but unfortunately he won’t play a part,” a source revealed yesterday.

Ndiraya, who took over from Lloyd Chigowe, has complained about the fitness level of the players and has increased the work load with the team now training twice a day, as he tries to condition the players for the rigours of the topflight.

“Some of the players are picking up injuries because of the low fitness levels. We are doing what we can, but acquiring fitness will take time,” Ndiraya said.

“We are pushing the boys to the limit. Because of the intensity of the training sessions, some of the players are picking injuries, a clear sign that the fitness levels were not up to scratch.”

Dynamos struggled under Chigowe and the coming in of Ndiraya is expected to steer them to greater heights. After drawing against TelOne in his first match, Ndiraya’s side edged ZPC Kariba 1-0 to bag their first set of maximum points.

As the Harare giants prepare for the weekend clash against Yadah, the Dynamos mentor would have wanted to have his strongest side as he fights to end the season in a respectable position.

He has been pleased with the progress his side has made so far, but he still wants certain aspects of the game to improve.

Under Ndiraya, DeMbare have been transformed into a hungry and physical side and at the weekend ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey tamirepi accused the Harare giants of employing rugby tactics.

While Ndiraya dismissed his counterpart’s notions, he warned sides that will face DeMbare that they will face a fighting side that will not give away anything easily.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Harare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Mushowani Stars v Black Rhinos (NSS), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (B/F), ZPC Kariba v Ngezi Platinum (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Triangle, Caps United (Gibbo), Herentals v Manica Diamonds (NSS), Yadah FC v Dyamos (Rufaro), TelOne v FC Platinum (Luveve), Hwange v Chapungu (Colliery)

Wednesday: Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS)

Thursday; Caps United v Chapungu (NSS)