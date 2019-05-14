Dangamvura 10km Fun Run scrapped off calendar

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE fourth edition of the Old Mutual Dangamvura 10km Fun Run, which was slated for this weekend in Mutare, has been scrapped off the calendar due to budgetary constraints.

Manicaland Athletics Board (MAB) chairman Joshua Matume said the sponsors, Old Mutual, could not meet the logistical and financial requirements for the hosting of this years’ edition.

He said the financial requirements had ballooned due to the economic hardships prevailing in the country.

“We are no longer hosting the Old Mutual Dangamvura 10km Fun this weekend because the sponsors said they were overwhelmed by the budget,” he said.

“What the sponsors had budgeted is not what is on paper at the moment. They told me that just to print a T-shirt they now need US$10 from about US$3. There are other costs as you are aware the sponsors need a lot of T-shirts to market the tournament.”

“They told us that they are to re-arrange the dates for the fourth edition. Despite this set back we are always happy with our sponsors.”

Misheck Sithole won the men’s category for the 10km run last year, while Patience Garauzive emerged as the winner in the female category after hitting the ribbon on 49 mins 32 seconds.

Both winners took $450 each in prize money.

Wellington Varezi came second in the male category, while Caroline Mhandu second in the women’s category.