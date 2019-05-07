Chivayo’s bribe trial postponed again

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The trial of businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who is facing bribery allegations after he allegedly transferred $10 000 into former ZPC board chairperson Stanley Kazhanje’s bank account to influence him not to cancel a power contract won by his company was postponed again to allow the State to summon Kazhanje as a co-accused.

Chivayo, who appeared before magistrate Hosea Mujaya, was remanded to May 24 for trial.

Kazhanje is already on trial on allegations of not declaring his interests to his superior after he was given a contract by Chivayo’s company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, which had won the ZPC tender to do consultation work on a 100 Megawatt Solar Panel Station project.

Allegations are that sometime in 2013, ZPC called for bids for the construction of the Gwanda Solar Project and Chivayo, through his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, responded.

The State alleges on October 22, 2015 the ZPC board held a meeting in which Kazhanje was the board chairperson and during the board meeting, he directed the ZPC management to proceed in signing a contract with Intratrek Zimbabwe on the Gwanda Solar project.

It is alleged on October 23, the contract was signed between ZPC management and Intratrek Zimbabwe, with Intratrek Zimbabwe not providing a bank guarantee.

The State alleges on January 21, 2016 Chivayo, who well-knew Kazhanje was the ZPC board chairperson and had actually deliberated in favour of awarding the contract to Intratrek Zimbabwe, transferred $10 000 bribe money into Kazhanje’s personal Barclays Bank account.

It is alleged after the payment of $10 000, Kazhanje later influenced the ZPC board to pass resolutions in favour of the accused in connection with the ZPC contract.

Brian Vito appeared for the State.