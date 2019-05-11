Bosso’s woes mount

By Sindiso Dube

After sitting out for the whole of last season due to a knee injury, Highlanders youthful and talented right back Bukhosi Ncube will again be sidelined for the greater part of the season, after picking up an injury in their match against Triangle at Barbourfields Stadium.

Ncube was sidelined throughout the season last year after picking up a knee injury in the opening fixtures of 2018. Ncube picked up another long term injury in the early stages of the match against Triangle and was replaced by Andrew Mbeba in a match that saw Bosso losing 1-0.

Addressing members of the media on Thursday, Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu revealed that Ncube will be out till the second half of the season.

“Bukhosi is injured and is at the moment receiving medical treatment. The doctors are working with him throughout his recovery path and I can gladly say that he is doing well and recovering slowly. We expect him back after the mid-season break that’s when we will be sure that he is fit for action,” he said.

Another player, who has not been featuring for the struggling giants due to fitness issues is Denzel Khumalo.

“Denzel is training with the team, but he is not playing because he is not fit. It’s because he is not fit. We used him in our opening match against Black Rhinos and he

didn’t finish the match due to lack of fitness. Once Denzel regains fitness and starts performing well at training he will feature. For now we are working on him so that he

can be the player we want him to be,” Ndlovu said.

Meanwhile, Charlton Siamalonga will not be available for the crunch tie against Chicken Inn today after twisting his ankle at training on Wednesday.

Highlanders will be desperate for a win that would help improve their dismal record against Chicken Inn in the biggest Bulawayo derby.

Bosso are yet to win a match this season and alarm bells have already started to toll for the technical team with fans demanding better results.

However, history in this derby does not favour Bosso who have only won one of their last 10 meetings since 2014.

The win came in 2017 when Bosso drubbed Chicken Inn 4-0, while Chicken Inn pummelled Bosso six times during the period under review.

While they would love to improve that record, Bosso will be thinking more about collecting their first set of maximum points and relieve themselves of some of the pressure.

Chicken Inn have already suffered two defeats this season and ill-afford another defeat so early in the season as they gun for the league title.

Having suffered defeats to the two platinum miners, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars in succession, Joey Antipas’ side stemmed the drought with a win over Manica Diamonds last week and will be looking to build on that.

Striker Clive Augusto has been doing well for the 2015 champions having scored five goals already this season and they will be hoping he can continue on that rich vein of

form.

But Chicken Inn will also be wary of a side that has been struggling for goals. Bosso have only managed two goals from six matches and they are likely to be primed to launch an attack of some intensity to try and get the elusive goals.

Weekend

Today: Harare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Mushowani Stars v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Ngezi

Platinum (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: Triangle, Caps United (Gibbo), Herentals v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium), Yadah FC v Dynamos (Rufaro), TelOne v FC Platinum (Luveve), Hwange v

Chapungu (Colliery)

Wednesday: Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)

Thursday: Caps United v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium)