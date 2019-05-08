AMHVoices: MDC calls Khaya Moyo offside

THE difference between the MDC and Zanu PF is that we, in the MDC, represent the people of Zimbabwe. We care about the challenges that the people of Zimbabwe are facing.

By Jacob Mafume,MDC national spokesperson

The cost of living is going up by the day, there are new taxes now and then, unemployment is shooting up, poverty is unbearable, millions of people are starving and the economy is shrinking.

We do the bidding for the people of Zimbabwe, who are living in these problems and we hold accountable whoever presides on such a status quo. We are not here to apologise for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we are not his public relations company.

We are not in the business of trying to find out what Zanu PF can do with prices or not. We are a political party, formed not to research on Zanu PF’s failure or potential, therefore, anyone who wants us to wait and see is misguided.

Firstly, Zanu PF’s communication misses the point totally. A demonstration cannot be characterised as mayhem and anarchy. It’s a constitutionally guaranteed right, voted for by millions of Zimbabweans, who knew that there will be failures like Mnangagwa and Zanu PF, who, therefore, needed a mechanism to be held accountable.

Demonstrations will go on regardless of Zanu PF’s feelings.

The threats about some intelligence report do not concern us because we are not criminals, but the biggest political party and voice of reason in Zimbabwe. For people who miss the point even on the definition of peace, they must comment on Zanu PF cell groups. Zanu PF is the least qualified to be talking about MDC leader Nelson Chamisa’s remarks.

They are too complex for them.

Peace refers to many other things.

Zanu PF should have checked the number of people jailed for political reasons, the number of people leaving the country and the amount of budget on defence and security before making a bold claim of peace.

On the economy, Zanu PF has failed and the people are in trouble, making demonstrations overdue. What is claimed to be solutions are reactions, which will only create worse challenges.

We must go to sleep because there are price controls, really? How about dealing with the drivers of inflation.

We mentioned that the macro-economic framework of Finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s 2019 budget was based on false underlying assumptions and Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo thought we wanted to just oppose because he lacks understanding of the subject, he demonstrated it again in his statement.

Finally, we all want restrictive measures to go, however, the causes that necessitated these measures must go first. Unfortunately, the cause is Zanu PF and its total disregard of the rule of law, its failure to protect its citizens and treating them as enemies.

The MDC is not moved by Zanu PF’s misguided statements. In fact, it only shows there are no concrete solutions and demonstrations are justified.