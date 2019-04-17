Zim whitewash UAE

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

Zimbabwe recorded a rare series whitewash after beating United Arab Emirates by three wickets via the Duckworth and Lewis method after rain held up play after six overs of the hosts innings in the fourth and final one-day international (ODI) at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The home side went into yesterday’s match having already won the series, but were looking for a rare whitewash, but stuttered in replying to UAE’s 175 all out in 47.1 overs.

The selectors replaced Solomon Mire with Nyasha Chari at the top of the order, with Regis Chakabva the other opener.

Tymcen Maruma also got an opportunity and scored an unbeaten 35 that helped guide the home side to victory.

Maruma finished the match off, arresting a wobble in which Zimbabwe lost five wickets in quick succession and looked in danger of failing to match the modest UAE score.

Zimbabwe’s chase was reduced 128 runs over 30 overs following the rain stoppage.

Sean Williams (2 for 27), Kyle Jarvis (2 for 28) and Chris Mpofu (2 for 39) had done the damage with the ball to restrict the tourists to what looked like a below-par score on a batting friendly wicket.

Chirag Suri top scored for the visitors with a 76 ball 46 total before he was trapped leg before by Sikandar Raza.

Raza also ended Rizwan’s knock as he starred the half century mark after he ran him out for 45 runs.

Muhammad Usman tried to up the tempo, with his 27 runs coming off just 24 balls before he was snared by Williams.

In reply, Zimbabwe got off to a good start, with Chari and Chakabva combining for 37 before the rains came down after 6.4 overs.

With the target having been revised, Zimbabwe openers sought to up the ante, but the wickets started to tumble.

UAE captain Muhammad Naveed removed both openers, while Rohan Mustafa also claimed two scalps.

Chakabva ended on 28 while Chari was dismissed on 19, with Craig Ervine, who came in at number three managing only 11.

Williams, who scored a century in the third ODI, this time hit 20 off 17 balls, while captain Peter Moor fell for a golden duck.

Maruma’s quick-fire 35 off 21 balls, hitting three boundaries and two maximums, took Zimbabwe home to settle any nerves.