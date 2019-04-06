Wine maker in campaign for cyclone victims

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

A TOP Zimbabwean sommelier based in South Africa, Joseph Dhafana, has raised R60 000 towards assisting victims of Cyclone Idai.

The cyclone hit Chimanimani and Chipinge districts of Manicaland province, as well as parts of Masvingo and Midlands provinces.

Dhafana, who runs Mosi Wines, told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that he was moved to tears after watching many videos of the devastation caused by the ferocious weather phenomenon and partnered with Harald Bresselschmidt, who runs Aubergine Restaurant in Cape Town.

“I quickly thought of how best I could help the victims of such a dreadful disaster,” he said. “I sent a WhatsApp message requesting collaboration with Harald Bresselschmidt, the owner of a flamboyant restaurant in Cape Town central business district. I donated wines and gin and he donated his dishes and I paired that with Mosi Wines,” he said.

Dhafana said they also roped in Zimbabwean staff members, including his wife Amelia, and pooled their resources together.

“All the money will go towards the affected people in Mvuma and Driefontein. I chose Chirumhanzu because I was born there, in Nzara Village under Chief Hama and there are people who were heavily affected as well. I will buy basic commodities and sanitary products with the money and send them back to Zimbabwe,” he said.

The sommelier expressed gratitude to the people who heeded his SOS call, including De Toren wine estate chief executive Daniel Mueller who donated brands KWV, Klipdrift and Vsn Ryan to auction.