Vaya offers free shuttle service to ZITF guests

By Staff Reporter

Vaya Mobility service has taken advantage of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to launch its new Vaya Shuttle service by offering free rides to exhibitors, business people and professionals travelling to the exhibition by air.

In a statement released yesterday, Cassava On Demand said Vaya will be offering a free shuttle service from Bulawayo’s Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport to all visitors to the ZITF upon landing at the airport.

“It’s open to all travellers attending the trade fair who land at the airport, and it is absolutely free,” Cassava On Demand chief executive officer Dorothy Zimuto, whose Vaya mobility business has launched the Vaya shuttle service, said.

“Once they are checked out at the arrivals section of the airport, all they need to do is show our Vaya hostesses and stewards on the ground their boarding pass or air ticket, and our shuttle service will gladly ferry them to any of the various hotels in the city — for free,” she said.

Zimuto said the most convenient route the shuttle service would be using will be the airport to Bulawayo City Hall, or to the Rainbow Hotel, the Holiday Inn Hotel, Cresta Churchill Hotel and back to the airport.

She said the Vaya shuttle free service would run during the entire trade fair period, from April 22 to April to 27, everyday and every hour — from 6am to 10pm.

“Our Vaya shuttle hostesses and stewards will be stationed at the airport and available to offer personal assistance to travellers wishing to use the service,” Zimuto said.

She, however, said for one to be eligible for a free ride, travellers should download the Vaya Africa App from the Google Play Store on their Android phones, or from the App Store on their Apple devices (iPhones), adding that the shuttle service will be easy to identify because of the Vaya branding on the vehicles and on the attire of Vaya hostesses and stewards at the airport.

Vaya shuttle service is part of Vaya mobility, which is part of the Vaya stable of services, which include Vaya Logistics that transports goods and services.

Both Vaya Mobility and Vaya Logistics belong to Cassava On Demand, a business unit of Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe, owned by Econet Wireless.