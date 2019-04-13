The sights and sounds of Hwange

HWANGE is a town located in Matabeleland North province in Zimbabwe, close to the international borders with Botswana and Zambia.

It lies approximately 100 kilometres, by road, southeast of Victoria Falls, the nearest large city.

The town lies on the railway line from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, to Victoria Falls.

The town houses the offices of Hwange Town Council, as well as the headquarters of Hwange District Administration.

Hwange and the surrounding countryside is a centre for the industry in Zimbabwe.

Hwange Colliery is the largest in the country, with proven coal reserves that are estimated to last over 1 000 years at current production levels.

The Wankie Coal Field, one of the largest in the world, was discovered here in 1895 by the American scout Frederick Russell Burnham.

Today, the coal for the whole country is transported by the mining railway to Thomson Junction, where it is handed over to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) for onward transmission.

Zimbabwe’s biggest power plant, Hwange Thermal Power Station, was built here in the 1980s.

The town is named after the chieftain of Zwange, who is now called Chief Hwange, and was known as Wankie until 1982.

Hwange is a tourism centre due to the presence of the nearby Hwange National Park, the largest national park in Zimbabwe.

The national park is home to a vast number of elephants, giraffes, lions and other wildlife.

For tourists keen on sport, there are a variety of activities including football, basketball, rugby, tennis game, cricket, table tennis, swimming, chess tournament, gym fitness, soccer matches, golf clubs and racing.

It has a number of accommodation facilities for tourists.

Camp Hwange

Located in a private concession with the Hwange National Park, Camp Hwange is the latest resident to call the national park home.

Surrounded by several water holes, this unique camp offers excellent safari opportunities whether on foot or in a vehicle.

With diverse flora and fauna for your eyes to feast on, Camp Hwange provides guests with stylish simplicity as well as an intimate and comfortable feel where the best and warmest service is guaranteed.

Elephant’s Eye

Elephant’s Eye, Hwange is located on a private concession, a mere 13km away from the entrance to Hwange National Park.

Because of its close proximity to Victoria Falls, Hwange boasts of an incredible biodiversity of flora and fauna, and a plethora of African wildlife.

Specifically, the elephant population in Hwange is world famous, as it is one of the largest in the world.

Hwange Safari Lodge

Hwange Safari Lodge provides guests with a unique and amazing bush experience.

Come see the big five while only being an hour away from Victoria Falls. On the border of the Hwange National Park, in its own extensive grounds, and only an hour’s drive from the Victoria Falls, is Hwange Safari Lodge, a favourite with visitors from all over the world.

Ivory Lodge

Located in the lush Sikumi Forest Reserve, Ivory Lodge is intimate and sophisticated and provides the perfect stop over for travellers going to or coming from the glorious

Victoria Falls.

The lodge is set in its own 6 000 acre conservancy which borders the illustrious Hwange National Park.

Little Makalolo Camp

Little Makalolo Camp is sitting in a teak forest situated in the eastern region of the ever-changing and exciting Hwange National Park.

This remote location offers some of the best game viewing opportunities in the country, where guests can see impressive herds of buffalo and elephant as well as an array of predators.

Sikumi Tree Lodge

If you have never had the opportunity of sleeping in a tree house, a visit to Sikumi Tree Lodge, near the Hwange National Park, will put this right.

The Sikumi Tree Lodge in Hwange, Zimbabwe, offers luxurious, affordable accommodation in Mangwe trees overlooking a waterhole that is very popular among the wildlife in the area.

Somalisa Camp

Set in the heart of Hwange National Park on a private concession, Somalisa Camp offers guests the perfect blend of old African charm and elegance.

Tucked beneath an acacia island along the edge of an ancient seasonal flood plain, this camp has breathtaking views of the savannah plains of the famous Kennedy Vlei line.

The Hide

The Hide is situated in one of the Hwange National Parks prime wildlife areas, making this the ideal spot to experience the true Zimbabwean wilderness and wildlife on your very own doorstep.

This is the perfect location as it attracts such a variety of animal life right in front of your eyes. You don’t have to move very far from your veranda in order to be part of the action.

zimbabwetourism.net