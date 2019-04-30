Stage set for King 98 album launch

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE stage is set for rising South Africa-based Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Ngonidzashe “King 98” Dondo’s debut album Francesca launch tomorrow at Wingate Golf Club in Harare.

The launch will be graced by two top regional music stars, Nigerian music icon David “Davido” Adeleke and celebrated South African rap superstar, Nasty C, who are expected in the country today.

King 98 collaborated with Davido on the single, No Bad Vibes, which was released as an appetiser ahead of the album launch, while Nasty C features on the forthcoming album.

The singer’s manager, DJ Simmz, yesterday told NewsDay Life &Style that everything was on point, with the performing artistes promising fireworks at the concert.

“Our Nigerian and South African brothers Davido, together with Nasty C, will be in the county tomorrow (today) for the much-awaited launch of King 98’s debut album, Francesca. Davido will be arriving at 9pm from America, while four of his team members will be coming direct from Nigeria, as Nadia Nakai and Nasty C will be arriving at 5pm,” he said.

“We are promising a bigger event as King 98 takes his career to another level with the launch of his debut album.”

DJ Simmz said they had made the launch a special event for the fans, allowing them to bring their own cooler boxes of beverages.

Apart from the international artistes, the launch will also feature an array of local artistes, among them ExQ, Nakai, Tammy Moyo, Shashl, Union 5 and wheelspinner Silence Dosh.

The concert’s advance tickets are available at all Jan Jam shops, Chicken Hut outlets and online on www.clicknpay.africa and are selling for US$10 general, US$20 for VIP, and US$50 for VVIP.

The youthful King 98, who is pursuing a degree in music and arts at the University of Pretoria, South Africa, has since engaged the services of two regional managers from South Africa and Nigeria to handle his affairs. Sam “Olofofo” Frank, who leads the talent management team at Davido Music Worldwide, will be managing the youthful crooner in Nigeria, while entertainment guru Faith Siphoro will be his manager in South Africa.