S’khobokhobo drops two tracks

BY SHARON SIBINDI

MUSICIAN-CUM-COMEDIAN Madlela S’khobokhobo has returned with two new tracks — Celebrate and As I Pray — featuring ethno-soul diva Thandy Dhlana, former Mokis frontman Themba “Bayoyo” Mathe and Bhajila.

The two tracks are set to be dropped today ahead of their official launch at the Hillbrow Theatre, South Africa, later this month during an event dubbed Madlela Back to Jozi.

The artiste was formerly based in South Africa.

“I first saw Thandy Dhlana some years back when she was performing at Ibumba Festival. I fell in love with her voice. When the idea for the song came, which is a prayer for my country, she became an automatic choice,” S’khobokhobo said.

“Bajila is the future. He is signed under my stable and we are slowly introducing him to the masses. He has a killer voice that people need to pay attention to. We might have someone standing toe to toe with Jah Prayzah.”

S’khobokhobo said he met Mathe’s manager last year and suggested that they worked together since both of them were “funny creatives”.

“He believed people would love whatever we produce,” he said, adding that working with the three artistes was a milestone and he was grateful for the opportunity.

“It is a pleasant time for me and I love simple people. They were so jovial people. Thandy is always cheerful and I loved that.”