Silobela gold dealer up for murder

BY Stephen Chadenga

A 35-YEAR-OLD gold dealer from Silobela on Tuesday appeared before a Gweru magistrate facing charges of fatally shooting an imbiber at a bar in Lower Gweru and seriously injuring another.

Mike Mlilo of Magola village under Chief Masila of Silobela appeared before Gweru magistrate Beaulity Dube, facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Mlilo was not asked to plead, but was remanded in custody to May 3.

It is the State’s case that on April 18, Mlilo was driving a white Ford Ranger twin-cab when he dropped off Innocent Mkandla at Dam Site Bottle Store, Insukamini Business Centre.

The court heard that Mlilo parked his car outside the bottle store and was allegedly approached by a group of patrons who were armed with machetes, knives and stones. The mob is said to have accused him of flashing them with his car lights.

A heated argument ensued, the court heard, resulting in Mlilo drawing his pistol, fired at Xolani Magigwana and hit him on the thigh.

Mlilo also allegedly fired a second shot at Gift Bhebhe, hitting him on the neck. Bhebhe collapsed and died on the spot.

The other patrons fled in different directions, while Bhebhe and Magigwana were rushed to Lower Gweru Mission Hospital, where the former was confirmed dead.

Magigwana is reportedly battling for his life at Lower Gweru Mission Hospital.

The matter was reported to police, leading to Mlilo’s arrest.

Lovemore Mahachi prosecuted.