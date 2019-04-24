Rowers brace for All-Africa Games

By Freeman Makopa

The Rowing Association of Zimbabwe (RAZ) is assessing athletes that will make up a team to participate at the All-Africa Games scheduled for Morocco in August.

RAZ vice-chairman Marc Garnett told NewsDay Sport that they have a pool of rowers in place, where they are building a team for the continental games.

“The Rowing Association of Zimbabwe is assessing athletes from the already named squads that will represent Zimbabwe. We are also hoping to send athletes to the All-African Games to be held in August in Morocco and we are confident that this time around, given the exposure that our athletes have, we will be able to bring back home honour and glory,” he said

Garnett said the association is on a recruitment drive to identify young athletes, who will represent the country at senior level in future.

“It is the desire of the association to identify young athletes, who have shown potential and develop them further to gain experience and establish a strong foundation from which to build on for the future.

“It is, therefore, with great pleasure that RAZ announces the development squad for 2019. This squad of athletes will train with the selection squad and we trust this early mentorship and coaching can only improve their technique, strength and performance which will yield greater results in the years to come,” Garnett added.

Zimbabwe sent a team of junior athletes to participate at the ongoing Memorial Paola D’aloja Regatta in Piediluco, Italy.

The youngsters had the chance to meet with senior rowers Stephen Cox and Peter Purcell-Gilpin, who are preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers.