Platinum team to beat – Antipas

BY FORTUNE MBELE

AMBITIOUS Chicken Inn are in for another big test in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when they take on unbeaten champions FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium tomorrow.

Chicken Inn won their first three games in the league, beating ZPC Kariba, Yadah and Dynamos before they faltered last Friday losing to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Last season, the Gamecocks fell 2-0 to FC Platinum at Luveve and by the same score line at Mandava, but Antipas reckons things can be different this time around.

He will be seeking a response from his side following their setback in the last round of matches.

“It is going to be an epic battle. Everyone is in camp with a few little touch-ups that need to be done, but we will be certain by tomorrow. It is a new season this year and we are ready and prepared for FC Platinum. They are the champions and are a good side, so we have got to up our game. And if they (FC Platinum) have any ambitions of winning, they will have to be up to it. They are the team to beat. In our last game, Ngezi Platinum wanted it more,” Antipas said.

In the first three games, new signing Clive Augusto scored four goals and other new acquisitions Malvin Gaki and Sipho Ndlovu were also in blistering form.

The new-look Chicken Inn side also possesses the talents of Valentine Kadonzvo, Brett Amidu and Phakamani Dube who Antipas can call on for this anticipated tie.

FC Platinum have gone four matches without defeat, having accounted for Harare City, Triangle and Hwange while Mushowani Stars managed to force a draw with the Zvishavane-based side.

This will probably be their biggest test considering that they meet the quality of Chicken Inn away from home.