Nyathi breathes life into ‘ghetto’ dancers

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

LOCAL dancer Ashlee Nyathi is set to breathe life into aspiring young dancers from high-density suburbs through his MagProm Trading that has interests in fishery as he seeks to contribute towards the growth of the country’s dance industry.

Nyathi told NewsDay Life & Style that he was passionate about grooming young dancers because most talent search programmes in the country did not cater for dancers.

“There are few talent search programmes for dancers and we are working on another talent search show targeting young people. We are targeting various urban dances that are popular among the youths,” he said.

“I understand how it feels to have a talent and not be able to utilise it. There are many talented dancers that are failing to make breakthroughs because they are not being recognised. There is every need to make the arts industry grow bigger by encouraging people to promote other genres that are within the arts sector.”

“Although music is the most popular genre, promoters should also develop other smaller genres to make them bigger.”

Nyathi’s love for dance began when he was a teenager when he won various talent search shows as a breakdancer. Although he wanted to pursue the art professionally, he had to drop the love of his heart after discovering that dance was not getting enough recognition locally.

When his dream of becoming a professional dancer crumbled, Nyathi ventured into fishery that he said will give him resources to promote the art as he has links in Mozambique, Botswana and South Africa.