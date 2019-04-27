Ndiraya sympathises with Chigowe

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS new coach Tonderai Ndiraya has expressed sympathy for Lloyd Chigowe who was sacked by the Harare giants on Tuesday.

Only appointed on a permanent basis at the start of this year, the affable Chigowe was axed a day after the team’s defeat to Herentals in a league match at Rufaro Stadium on Easter Monday, which was their third loss on the bounce.

DeMbare swiftly replaced him with Ndiraya.

It was a move that did not surprise many in football considering the team’s bad run and the disjointed displays since the start of the season.

But there is a section which still believes that Chigowe, who saved the team from relegation last season, should have been given a chance to see through his

rebuilding process.

This group feels that the club’s management were hypocritical in sacking the coach as they did not support him financially in the transfer market, and he had

to rely on players from lower divisions and academies to assemble a squad.

Trying to get the virtually new squad to gel proved to be Chigowe’s downfall in the wake of a 1-0 defeat at home to Herentals which was not received well by

the team’s demanding supporters.

Ndiraya appears to be on the side of the group who are sympathising with Chigowe, but was quick to point out that this was the nature of the job.

“I feel sorry for Lloyd,” Ndiraya said. “Of course, you feel sympathy for people who lose their job. The reason why we wake up every morning to come to work is

because we want to do well. You want to make sure that you finish what you have started. But this is the nature of the job.”

Ndiraya revealed that he had since reached out to Chigowe to offer him words of comfort.

“Yes I spoke to him, and really gave him some comfort. I told him this is the nature of the job, and he should be experienced enough to know that. He remains

my elder brother, and I’m sure he has the experience to take it and move on. It has been really difficult for him and most importantly, for the players. You

can imagine, it’s perhaps his project, because he brought almost 70% of the players here and it’s really difficult for the youngsters to take it and move

forward.”

Ndiraya himself was dealt with harshly when he was replaced at Dynamos four years ago, despite finishing second in the league.

His contract was not renewed, as the club chose Portuguese Paulo Jorge Silva, whose tenure with the team was disastrous.

“It’s a pity, but like I said, this is the nature of our job. Results were not coming, and when that happens, action will be taken, and action was taken,”

Ndiraya said.

Ndiraya will be hoping the same misfortune that befell Chigowe will not follow him when he starts his second spell in charge, with a tricky match away to new

boys TelOne at Barbourfields tomorrow.

“Quite frankly, with where we are coming from, you want to believe that (a game against TelOne) is a game you want to start with, but at the same time, it’s

these small teams which we have struggled against. TelOne have been playing some good football, and we are playing the match in Bulawayo. That makes the

situation quite difficult for us. But we will go there and try to get a result for the team.”