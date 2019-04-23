Musicians play significant educative role in society: Mukaro

GOSPEL musician Tafadzwa Mukaro said musicians play a significant educative role in society in curbing road carnage through music.

BY LIFE &STYLE REPORTER

Mukaro’s message comes in the backdrop of Zimbabwe Republic Police’s statistics which indicated that about 24 people died in road traffic accidents recorded during the just-ended Independence Day and Easter holidays.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style yesterday, Mukaro said artistes are essential for conveying a powerful message across different disciplines.

“The continuous loss of lives through road accidents touched my heart such that I decided to compose the song Tibatei. It is difficult to believe and accept that many people are losing lives because of speeding, hence, the need to plead with drivers as well as sympathise with those who lost their relatives through song,” she said.

Mukaro expressed shock that road accidents had become one of the country’s top killers. This has prompted her to use her talent to advocate for safe driving to save lives.

“In Tibatei, I plead with motorists to exercise caution and reduce road carnage as well as call for comfort and protection from the Almighty for the families and children, who have become orphans as a result of road accidents.”

Backed by her Faith Movers, Mukaro’s compositions are mainly founded on biblical scriptures with a simplicity that appeals to listeners of all ages.

Mukaro who has, however, bemoaned rampant piracy, called on the authorities to impose stiffer penalties on people perpetuating piracy.

“It has been a great journey of self-discovery and growth, of which I am thankful to God. I continue to strive to grow in music and also spiritually as a Christian. I have big dreams and I thank the Almighty who keeps revitalising my energy towards my calling to minister the word of God through music,” she said.