MSU student to publish book

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

UPCOMING female author Evelyn Muzhogodi Moyo is set to publish her first book, Winning Women, on April 26 at Midlands State University.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style last week,Moyo said she developed a passion for writing in 2015 and since then she has been writing articles.

“Before the book, I would write articles and throw them away after I wrote them; this improved my skills,” she said.

“Winning Women is a Christian book, which focuses on inspiring, empowering and educating women to archive greatness, using Godly principles.”

Moyo said she was inspired by how God helped different women in the Bible and sought to use the same principles to inspire other women.

“Firstly, my inspiration comes from the word of God, because there are many instances in the Bible where God stood up to support women in achieving their goals and fulfilling their dreams. Secondly, I am inspired by a lot of women around the globe who made it and became successful, despite the challenges they faced,” she said.

Moyo said she was looking forward to writing more books in future, because she was passionate about writing.

“This is the beginning of a long journey and I hope my book will also inspire and transform a lot of women out there, so that they become successful and fulfil their dreams without being disturbed,” she said.

A married mother of one, Moyo said she was currently in her second year at Midlands State University, where she is studying human resource management.