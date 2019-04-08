Matabeleland records least human rights violations

BY SILAS NKALA

The number of human rights violations in the country went up to 213 in March up from 196, in February, a Zimbabwe Peace Project report has revealed in its latest report.

Mashonaland Central topped the list with 56 cases, while Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo had the least violations totalling 12.

“ZPP recorded a total of 213 violations up from 196 recorded in February. The majority of violations reported and recorded were harassment, intimidation and threats, at approximately 52,6%,” the ZPP March report read.

“In Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East provinces, some Zanu PF members and village heads forced community members to contribute towards Independence Day commemorations. In Mt Darwin North, Mukumbura wards 4 and 5, villagers were made to pay ZWR$3 per household and those who did not have money were asked to provide 2kg of maize meal and an unspecified quantity of cooking oil.”

“The province with the highest number of violations recorded in March is Mashonaland Central with a total of 56 cases followed by Manicaland with 34 cases. Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo provinces recorded the lowest number of reported cases with a collective of 12 violations,” the ZPP report read.

The organisation said the demand for Independence Day commemorations contributions was prominent in March as the country prepares for its 39th anniversary on April 18.

“Villagers were mandated to contribute in cash or donate foodstuffs. In Mashonaland East province they requested amounts ranging between ZWR$1 and ZWR$3. Government departments were not spared from these demands,” the report read.

“ZPP is in possession of a letter sent out by the Murewa district administrator requesting financial assistance from government departments. Contributions would be channelled towards the Independence Day commemorations to be held at Nhowe Mission grounds on 18 April.”