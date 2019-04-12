Manica Diamonds rocked by injuries

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MANICA Diamonds gaffer Luke Masomere is sweating over injuries in his camp, with about six players nursing injuries ahead of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Triangle at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

Defender Patson Jaure, who is on the treatment table with an ankle injury, has been ruled out of action for three weeks, while leftback Tinashe Chigede has been ruled out for two months.

Last weekend, striker Stanley Ngala and midfielder Tendai Mukono were substituted in the second half in their 3-1 win over Harare City after suffering injuries.

Midfielder Wisdom Mutasa is nursing an ankle injury, while defender Carlton Munzabwa pulled a muscle at training.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport, Masomere said they were still struggling for rhythm.

The self-proclaimed doctor of football said he was hoping some of the players would recover ahead of the fixture against their Lowveld rivals.

“We are preparing well for the match. Our preparations are going on well. We are ready to play Triangle, and l believe they are also doing the same,” he said.

“My worry at the moment is that our players have injuries. We have at least six players who have injuries, and l can confirm that our defender Jaure has been ruled out of the match.

“He is out for at least two to three weeks and our leftback Chigede will be out of action for two months,” he said

“We are hoping that other players like Wisdom Mutasa, Stanley Ngala, Carlton Munzabwa and Tendai Mukono will recover in time for the match this weekend.”

Fireworks are expected to fly at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday, as Triangle will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 setback to FC Platinum in a league match last week.