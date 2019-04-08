Manica Diamonds get their glitter

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN TRIANGLE

MANICA DIAMONDS……..(1)3

HARARE CITY ……………. (1)1

Manica Diamonds yesterday put up a spirited second half performance that saw them dispatching Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Gibbo Stadium.

Both teams came into the match looking for their first set of maximum points after respectively losing their first league matches to Caps United and FC Platinum on identical 2-0 margins.

Harare City made a good start after surging ahead with a goal by Moses Muchenje, who converted a penalty kick on 24 minutes.

However, the Luke Masomere-coached side refused to be cowed into submission and restored parity on the 44th minute through Tendai Kachembere.

Marshall Mudehwe’s goal on the 78th minute put Manica Diamonds ahead for the first time in the match before Timire Mamvura put the icing on the cake two minutes later.

Yesterday’s win was a perfect morale-booster ahead of their next week’s league match against Triangle at the same venue.

Masomere said he was already looking forward for the match.

“We improved a lot in this game and we were more organised than we were against Caps United. This game gave us more positives ahead of the match against Triangle,” he said.

His counterpart Mark Harrison was left a disappointed man after presiding over the second defeat in as many games.

“They deservedly won the match. I think we were disappointing today, we need to go back to the drawing board and correct our mistakes. I believe we have a good squad which can

compete well,”

Teams

Manica Diamonds: J Muchambo, L Masibhera, P Mpelele, N Tachi (P Makaha 71’), C Munzabwa, T Mamvura, T Kachembere, M Mudehwe, T Mukono (T Jeffrey 65’), I Lawe, S Ngala (B

Marere 55’)

Harare City: M Nyamupanedengu, M Machazani, T Chimwemwe, M Muchenje, (T Pio 59’) M Ncube, R Uchena, W Mukanga, T Tawengwa, I Wadi, M Vengesai, W Muvirimi