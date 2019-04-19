Mai Zee releases second album

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

BOTSWANA-BASED gospel diva Marry “Mai Zee” Zinyimo has released her second album titled Usadzvara Nyama, which carries numerous themes, including a call for divine intervention to resolve Zimbabwe’s economic crisis.

Mai Zee said her six-track album’s main theme and title was derived from a Bible verse which reminds Christians not to sow for the flesh, but the Spirit for eternal life.

“The album touches on various themes such as love, repentance, prayerfulness and patience. When I wrote the songs, I was mainly concerned with warning people not to sow evil because in the end, they would reap evil,” she said.

“In the track Tapererwa, I was crying out to God to intervene and resolve the economic crisis. We need to reclaim the ‘breadbasket of Africa’ status. In Bvisai Utera Hwangu, I was praying for God’s guidance in my life. Anyone else can follow that prayer.”

The rising musician said videos for the songs will be out in June and she was yet to register herself with the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) to get royalties when her songs start to play on local radio channels.

“My music is known mostly in Masvingo and Midlands, so I am planning to hold live shows in those provinces and connect more with my fans. I am yet to register myself with Zimura and I hope that once I do that, I will be a household name, as my music will be playing on several radio channels and even on television,” she said.

“We are likely to release videos in June because we have already started working on them. Songs from this latest offering can be accessed on iTunes, cdbady and Amazon.”

Mai Zinyimo released her debut album Tambira Jehovha last year.