Human trafficking captured on film

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

A 95-MINUTE-LONG film focusing on how desperate job seekers often fall prey to human trafficking — Boundaries Within — is set to premiere at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe on April 27.

The film’s producer, Annie Paradza, said this was her first project designed to educate people on the dangers of striking deals with strangers.

“In the film, a young lady called Faith from one of the country’s high-density suburbs, who is desperately looking for a job to end her poverty, falls prey to human traffickers unknowingly together with four other ladies, Audrey, Brenda, Tendai and Cynthia. What then happens to these five unfolds as the film plays (out),” she said.

“Boundaries Within was inspired by cases reported in 2016 and 2017. It will raise awareness on the evils of human trafficking which has troubled many Zimbabweans and educate women and girl child who are the most vulnerable.”

Paradza said the film, directed by Brighton Mapfumo, Farai Kuzvidza and Benjamin Mapfeka, was based on real life experiences.

The cast include Paradza herself, Jessica Randazha, Simbarashe Manzungu, Nyasha Gwari, Prabah Nkalaile, Bothwell Muringai, Rutendo Karipfuwe, Edna Shaishano, Spedia Nyikambatonga, Benjamin Mapfeka and Elizabeth Majongwe.