Hubby assaults wife with burning log

By Richard Muponde

A CHIPINGE woman is battling for her life after she sustained serious burns after being assaulted by her husband with a burning log.

She was assaulted after delaying giving him a cellphone torch because she was still using it to provide light while cooking.

Reuben Mhlanga (46), of Smithfield Farm under Chief Mapungwana, yesterday appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a charge of physically abusing his wife.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to today for sentencing.

In mitigation, Mhlanga, who is a tractor driver at the farm, asked for the court to exercise leniency with him and said he regretted his actions.

“I apologise for my actions. I pray to the court to exercise leniency on me when it arrives to my sentencing. I will not repeat such an offence,” he said.

Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that on April 6, Mhlanga knocked off duty and went home.

During the night, his wife, Vimbai Mubonisi, was preparing supper in the kitchen while he was outside attending to other business.

Mhlanga then asked his wife to bring him her cellphone so that he could light up where he was working.

However, the complainant told him that she was using it to prepare supper and would delay bringing it.

This angered Mhlanga, who dashed into the kitchen and started assaulting her.

He slapped her thrice with his palm on the face.

The court heard that he went on to pick a burning log from the fireplace and used it to further assault her.

Mubonisi suffered serious burns on the face, hands and left breast.

She reported the matter to the police and was rushed to hospital, where she is receiving treatment.