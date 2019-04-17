Hate, mutual dislike among Zimbos condemned

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has deplored deep-seated self-hate and mutual dislike among Zimbabweans, which is causing polarisation.

The ZCC also complained that Zimbabwe is now a country where differences are emphasised.

In a message to commemorate Palm Sunday — the Sunday before Easter, ZCC general-secretary Kenneth Mtata blamed this on a culture of “sweeping conflicts and tensions under the carpet”.

Mtata argued that the “Zimbabwe we want” with proud “patriotic people at peace with each other living in a united, peaceful, just and prosperous land” will not be possible unless “we truthfully confront the ugly past cases of violence and hurt”.

“A cloud of mutual dislike and self-hate seems to hover over us. We find it increasingly difficult to agree with each other. Those who belong to one political party despise and hate those from another political party.

“… In extreme cases, these divisions have resulted in violent conflict. We seem to have lost sight of the brighter future we all long to see in a united, peaceful, just and prosperous Zimbabwe – home of the continent’s brightest minds, the bread basket and indestructible house of stone,” Mtata said in the message.

“We need to truthfully confront the ugly past cases of violence and hurt. Many Zimbabweans are living in fear of other Zimbabweans. This fear limits their ability to confront the future with confidence and contribute their best to the nation’s shared progress.”

Post-independence Zimbabwe has been marked by violent episodes and conflicts that have caused death, displaced thousands and left thousands others nursing deep scars, mostly linked to politics.

“This is not to say that we have not made significant progress in our quest to be the Zimbabweans we want — a proud patriotic people at peace with each other living in a united, peaceful, just and prosperous land,” Mtata added.